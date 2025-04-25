NJ golfer, 28, busted twice on child porn charges, accused of asking minors for nudes

🔺NJ man is amateur golfer

A 28-year-old Moorestown man is facing charges of possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material, for the second time in recent years.

Kevin T. Kramarski has been accused of seeking to buy child sexual abuse materials online, involving young victims.

Authorities said he also chatted with juveniles, requesting that they send him nude photos of themselves.

The graduate of a posh prep school in Philadelphia was already busted in 2021 on similar charges in an active case.

He had been out on pretrial release since May 2023 — and even got back to competitive golfing last year before being arrested again on Wednesday.

Kramarski was taken into custody at his home and was being held in Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing on Tuesday in Superior Court.

First arrest for child porn

Kramarski was first arrested and charged in early 2021 on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.

In May 2023, Kramarski was released on pretrial monitoring, level one.

That included conditions of no unsupervised contact with minors and internet usage restricted to work or school.

Kramarski was a 2014 graduate of St. Joseph’s Prep. Base tuition for a year at the school is $28,000.

He began early as a competitive amateur golfer, playing on the Golf Association of Philadelphia’s Junior circuit as a teen member of the Riverton Country Club.

Kramarski played college golf at both Iona University in New York and Arkansas State University.

In May 2024, months before being indicted on his earlier child pornography charges, he competed at the Golf Association of Philadelphia’s Middle-Amateur Championship, placing second.

Second arrest for collecting child porn

Then in July, the prosecutor’s office received a Cyber Tipline report, saying that Kramarski was back to collecting child sex abuse materials, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

Kramarski allegedly kept files received using Kik messenger, where he sought “Little girl w older guy stuff” from other users, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

During his arrest this week, police confiscated a computer and an iPhone, which had social media accounts on them in violation of his previous release conditions.

The electronic devices will be fully analyzed by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Kramarski had recently been listed as a member of the board of trustees for the Historical Society of Moorestown, Patch reported, though his name was later removed from the society’s website.

The same report said Kramarski's defense attorney declined to comment on the case.

