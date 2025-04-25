❎ List of every candidates for both major parties

As the June 10 primary nears in New Jersey, a new survey from The Rutgers Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling shows the state of the governor's race with just over a month to go.

Released on Friday, the poll's chief takeaway is that the Republicans and Democrats are looking at their nominating contests quite differently.

On the Republican side, popular support has largely coalesced around former assemblyman and 2021 GOP gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciatterelli; 42% of registered New Jersey Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say he'd be their choice. In a distant second place is former radio host Bill Spadea, at just 12% of support. No other candidate attracted more than 5% support.

Interestingly, just under half of that group said an endorsement from President Donald Trump of any candidate would make them more likely to vote for them; the rest said it would have no impact or would lessen their chance of supporting the endorsee.

Meanwhile, the Democrats are largely divided over who they'd want their nominee to be.

Congresswoman Mikie Sherill enjoyed the most support among registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents at 17%, though it is among a crowded field. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is close behind at 12%.

The general election to determine Democrat Phil Murphy's successor, as well as the makeup of the state Legislature, is Nov. 4.

Republican candidates for NJ governor in the June 10 primary

Governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli (facebook.com/Jack4NJ) Governor candidate Jack Ciattarelli (facebook.com/Jack4NJ) loading...

Jack Ciaterelli

42% support among Republicans in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Ciaterelli, from Raritan Borough, is a former state assemblyman and was the 2021 GOP nominee for governor; he narrowly lost that election to Phil Murphy.

Bill Spadea speaks after the first Republican debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University Bill Spadea speaks after the first Republican debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

Bill Spadea

12% support among Republicans in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Spadea rose to prominence as a local FOX TV host and New Jersey 101.5 radio personality.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick speaks after the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University State Sen. Jon Bramnick speaks after the first Republican gubernatorial primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at Rider University (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

John Bramnick

4% support among Republicans in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Bramnick, from Plainfield, is a state senator and lawyer. He is the only GOP candidate willing to distance himself from President Donald Trump.

Justin Barbera Justin Barbera, Republican candidate for governor. (Justin Barbera via Facebook) loading...

Justin Barbera

3% support among Republicans in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Barbera, from Vincentown, is a contractor.

Mario Kranjac Mario Kranjac, candidate for governor. (Photo: Mario Kranjac for Governor) loading...

Mario Kranjac

Zero support among Republicans in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Kranjac is the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs.

Democratic candidates for NJ governor in the June 10 primary

Mikie Sherrill (onnj.com screenshot) Mikie Sherrill (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Mikie Sherill

17% support among Democrats in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Sherrill, originally from Virginia, is the representative for New Jersey's 11th Congressional District in North Jersey.

attachment-gov dem debate fulop loading...

Steve Fulop

12% support among Democrats in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Fulop, from Edison, is the mayor of Jersey City.

Sean Spiller (onnj.com screenshot) Sean Spiller (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Sean Spiller

10% support among Democrats in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Spiller, born in Jamaica before immigrating to New Jersey, is the president of the teachers' union, the New Jersey Education Association. He is the former mayor of Montclair.

Ras Baraka (onnj.com screenshot) Ras Baraka (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Ras Baraka

9% support among Democrats in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Baraka is the mayor of Newark.

Scott Gottheimer (onnj.com screenshot) Scott Gottheimer (onnj.com screenshot) loading...

Josh Gottheimer

9% support among Democrats in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Gottheimer, from Livingston, is the Representative for New Jersey's 5th Congressional District in North Jersey.

Former state Senate President and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sweeney Former state Senate President and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sweeney (AP photo/Mike Catalini) loading...

Steve Sweeney

7% support among Democrats in Rutgers-Eagleton poll from April

Sweeney, from Camden, is the former State Senate president.

