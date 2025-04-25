Bruce Springsteen is a New Jersey guy.

Born and raised during the most significant times of his life, Bruce Springsteen lived right here in the Garden State. It led me to think of all the homes of New Jersey’s native son.

Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

He was born at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch and raised in a house at 87 Randolph St. in Freehold until he was 6 years old. While he remembers the house, he moved to the cramped 39 1/2 Institute Street, where he would live from the age of 6 to about 13.

While in high school, he lived at 68 South St. in Freehold. It was a house where he would start writing and practice his part for his first band, the Castiles.

Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Eileen Chapman is a good friend and the director of the Bruce Springsteen Archives that are located at the new facility at Monmouth University. We took a drive and she showed me the South Street home and pointed out all the surroundings that would set the groundwork for incredible music. If you have listened to his early music, you can feel the neighborhood and his want for a better life.

After high school and a short stint at community college, Bruce and his family headed out west to Los Angeles.

Bruce would come back to Jersey and rent a small cottage at 7 ½ West End Court in Long Branch. This is the home where he wrote the entire "Born to Run" album. I have a video below and the full story on this.

After "Born to Run" and touring, Bruce eventually settled into a big house in Rumson. It reminded me of Graceland, Elvis’s home. It had a concrete wall with a fence adorning the top, it was more like a compound.

Bruce was kind enough to sign a guitar I needed to auction off for a charity. His trusted assistant and my friend, Terry Magovern, told me to come to the house. He would give me the signed guitar.

I announced myself, the gates opened, and I pulled up to the guardhouse. Terry motioned from the house to pull up, it was a great house. I think the most amazing thing about the Rumson house was the studio. That is, until he moved to Colts Neck.

The Colts Neck house where Bruce and his family now reside sits on 400 beautiful acres. They purchased the property and the house next door to expand. With Bruce’s ever-growing popularity, it was necessary to have a piece of property that is secure, expansive, and self-contained. The value of the home has been estimated by many, and the ranges are so far apart that it is not worth stating those amounts.

The acreage is primarily for horses, a passion for his daughter who is an Olympian equestrian. The house also contains a world-class recording studio where several tracks of songs by Bruce have been recorded.