Famed New Jersey house is filled with rock and roll history

In Long Branch, NJ sits a house where the album Born to Run was written. Rolling Stone magazine ranks the album Born to Run in the top 20 greatest albums of all time.

The effort to record and put the album out was intense, taking 14 months to record and 6 months just to record the title track Born to Run. The words and compilation of this iconic album happened in a small house in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In the early days Bruce Springsteen would hang his hat wherever he could. Whether it was at his family home at 87 Randolph Street in Freehold, above an old beauty salon in Asbury Park, a couch in a friend’s home or a friend’s parent’s home, he went where he was welcome.

Born to Run House - YouTube Born to Run House - YouTube loading...

Bruce finally journeyed out on his own and rented a small house in Long Branch, in the West End section on West End Court. The house was so small that the address had a ½ after the number.

Bruce Springsteen AP loading...

Bruce in an interview said that he finally felt like he was becoming an adult after renting this house. He was finally on his own. He had solitude and peace. No one to tell him what to do, no one making noise or interrupting his lifestyle and no one to share a bathroom.

Bruce Springsteen via YouTube Bruce Springsteen via YouTube loading...

He was 24 years old when he moved into that house and now found the perfect surrounding to write what some music critics call “The best Rock and Roll album of all time.”

Bruce Springsteen Holds Guitar On Stage Getty Images loading...

It was this house where he would change his destiny and etch himself into the annals of Rock and Roll history. The house had an old stand up spinet piano that was located in the front room, you could call it a living room but it was small and the piano faced the street.

The house sparsely decorated with a small kitchen and a small bedroom. On that piano in the front room, Bruce Springsteen wrote the entire album Born to Run. After a few sessions of lyrics and playing it out, he would bring in E Street Band members to go over the new songs and when he finally thought he had it right he headed to the studio.

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band In Concert Getty Images loading...

After finishing the writing of all the songs he had all the band members of the E street band sign that spinet piano. Bruce signed it too. When it was time to move on Bruce couldn’t get the piano out of the house and had no where to put it. He left that piano in that house. The landlady, an older woman, had it destroyed and junked. So somewhere in a Jersey landfill lays a big part of music history.

Bruce Springsteen, center, performs with Patti Scialfa, right, and Stevie Van Zandt and the rest of the East Street Band in the first stop of his River Tour in Pittsburgh Bruce Springsteen, center, performs with Patti Scialfa, right, and Stevie Van Zandt and the rest of the East Street Band in the first stop of his River Tour in Pittsburgh (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) loading...

That process of recording his new Born to Run songs would take months, many months and was in this process when Steve Van Zandt was just friends with Bruce and helped him produce Born to Run, eventually joined the E Street Band.

Cover of Bruce Springsteen's book "Born To Run" Cover of Bruce Springsteen's book "Born To Run" (Simon & Schuster) loading...

I’m very familiar with the Born to Run house (the video above is from 2016.) Years ago I casually mentioned to my boss at the radio station that “The House” was up for sale. He was very curious and had me set up an appointment with the real estate agent to take a tour of the house and inquire about the price.

Bruce Springsteen (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Bruce Springsteen (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) loading...

Our thoughts were to turn “The House” into a historic place of interest and raise money for charity. They wanted $252,000 for that house. About $100,000 more than the house was worth but because of its historic background they were adding a few more dollars to the cost.

After many meetings with the Long Branch City Council, the Mayor, Bruce’s attorneys and more meetings at the radio station it just wasn’t in the cards to do what we wanted to do. It was fun going over the history and spending time in that house. There’s been a few times when I leave my planned travel path to stop by and see the house that was “Born to Run”.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.