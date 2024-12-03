NJ Drone Mystery Deepens: No Fly Zones Imposed By FAA

❌ FAA issues 'No Fly Zones' for drones over NJ

The source of dozens of mysterious drone sightings over parts of New Jersey remains a mystery, but the Federal Aviation Administration is issuing two new 'No Fly Zones' over the Garden State.

Drones are considered aircraft. Aircraft and airspace are strictly regulated by the FAA.

On Monday, the FAA issued a ban on flying drones over Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal Military Base in Rockaway.

The FAA has repeatedly been asked about reports of drones being flown over parts of Morris County and has refused to offer any comment.

In issuing the new rules, an accompanying statement said, "We look into all reports of unauthorized drone operations and investigate when appropriate."

However, the FAA did not specifically say it was investigating the drone flights over Morris County.

The agency did note that anyone found endangering aircraft or pedestrians with a drone could be fined up to $75,000 and lose their drone operators’ pilot certificates

FBI officials in Newark confirmed last week they have begun looking into the mysterious drones that have been making people nervous since at least Nov. 18.

Many questions, few answers

There have been reports of single drones hovering over people's houses for hours at a time.

Other reports say the drones are often clustered together in groups as big as eight.

FAA notice announcing No Fly Zones banning drones in New Jersey.

Source: FAA

Because the drones fly most frequently at night, it is hard to gauge their size, but some have described them as big as a small car.

There are often lights flashing, usually in a triangle pattern.

When people first started reporting the drones over Morris County last month, the county prosecutor and local law enforcement agencies confirmed the drones have been in the air, but said there was no reason for concern.

At the time, there were reports on social media the drones were being followed by a helicopter.

The prosecutor's office, along with local police officials and county sheriff, issued a joint statement to counter what they said were "rumors spreading on social media."

"We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate," the statement read.

A spokesman for the Picatinny Arsenal deferred questions about the drone flying over the military base to the FBI, but said they did not believe the drones posed a threat.

The bans are not permanent

The FAA directives include expiration dates, although they can be extended.

The ban over Trump National is due to expire on Dec. 6.

The ban over Picatinny Arsenal is due to expire on Dec. 26.

