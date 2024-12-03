FBI asks for public video to investigate scary mystery drones across NJ
☑️ Reports first started in mid-November about drones over North Jersey
☑️ The FBI is asking for "relevant information" about sightings
☑️ Drones are banned from flying over Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster
The FBI's Newark office is looking for the public's help in its investigation into drones and other craft over several New Jersey counties.
Reports have been coming in for several weeks across Morris County and other areas of North Jersey. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement that law enforcement is aware of the activity and was monitoring it. It also warned people to be "mindful that what they read online may not be accurate."
The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office also confirmed sightings over Hillsborough.
The FBI said Tuesday that it is working with State Police and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and asked for information about sightings along the Raritan River.
"Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft. We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks," the FBI said in a statement. "Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.
ALSO READ: NJ drone mystery deepens: no fly zones imposed by FAA
Drones are considered aircraft. Aircraft and airspace are strictly regulated by the FAA.
On Monday, the FAA issued a ban on flying drones over Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster and the Picatinny Arsenal military base in Rockaway.
The agency did note that anyone found endangering aircraft or pedestrians with a drone could be fined up to $75,000 and lose their drone operators’ pilot certificates
