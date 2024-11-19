Residents don't need to panic about drone activity they may have witnessed on Monday night, according to officials in Morris County.

The prosecutor's office, along with the police department and county sheriff, issued a joint statement to hopefully put an end to "rumors spreading on social media."

"We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate," the statement reads.

Officials acknowledged that drone activity was observed over Morris County by law enforcement on patrol Monday night.

Morris County said its state and federal law enforcement partners are aware of the drone activity, which officials will continue to monitor and investigate.

"There is no known threat to public safety," officials said.

Videos posted to social media appear to show multiple drones in the sky. Folks online were reporting as many as five drones flying over the county at the same time. Posts were insisting that the drones were being tracked by a helicopter for more than two hours.

Going forward, Morris County officials do not want residents to call 911 about drone activity, unless it's an emergency. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police department.

