NJ county warns of ‘ongoing’ home improvement scam

🏠 Fraudsters are approaching homes

🏠 "Contractors" are promising work that will never be completed

🏠 Think before you act — simple steps can help prevent fraud

When someone wants to work on your home, do your own homework.

Officials in Morris County are alerting residents to be on the lookout for an "ongoing scam." The tips being offered should be followed by all New Jerseyans.

The alert issued on Monday centers around unlicensed contractors who pocket homeowners' money without any intention of completing the agreed-upon work. The advisory specifically instructs residents to be highly suspicious of door-to-door solicitation of home improvement projects.

"In many cases, the scammer pockets the deposit and disappears before performing any work," the county said in a news release. "A potentially worse outcome is the scammer who actively damages your home in addition to taking your money."

Every day in New Jersey, there are disputes between contractors and their clients; these disputes may even make their way to court. But some scenarios are the product of scammers looking to prey on people and commit outright fraud — that's a crime.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, law enforcement agencies in the county have received several reports over the last few months involving fraudsters who approach a home to book a project.

"When in doubt, call your local police department, and always report suspicious

activity immediately," officials said.

SEE ALSO: 7 bad businesses put on blast by New Jersey

In many cases, becoming a victim of a scam can simply be avoided by learning whether someone is legitimately registered as a home improvement contractor in New Jersey, according to officials.

By law, registered contractors have to display their registration number on their advertisements, business documents and commercial vehicles.

Don't become the next victim

Officials offer the following tips to help avoid falling victim to a home improvement scam:

⚫ Verify a company's credentials.

⚫ Look for online reviews.

⚫ Ask for customer references and photos of previous work.

⚫ Check to see if your town keeps a list of contractors who have successfully completed permits for their work.

⚫ Take your time to think it through. A common element of a scam is pressure to get work done immediately.

⚫ Get everything in writing.

⚫ Don't pay right away — contractors are prohibiting from demanding final payment upfront in New Jersey.

⚫ For the most reliable references, check with local friends and family for contractors that have completed work for them.

⚫ Be wary of contractors who approach your home unsolicited. If you do not initiate the

contact with them, you likely do not need the work that they are offering.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia