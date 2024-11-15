7 bad businesses put on blast by NJ. We have the full list

👎🏽 A public list of cheating employers now has 217 entries

Another month, another round of employers getting called out publicly by New Jersey officials.

For the month of November, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has added seven businesses to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List, aka the WALL. No businesses were removed over the past month.

The WALL now features 217 employers that have not been following wage, benefit or tax laws, NJDOL said.

Until a business pays its liabilities in full, to the state and/or its workers, the business will remain on the WALL and be barred from public contracting with any government entity in New Jersey.

The seven new additions owe close to $300,000 total to the state's Unemployment Compensation Fund and Disability Benefits Fund, according to NJDOL.

Collectively, the WALL represents $22.75 million in outstanding liabilities.

Since the WALL launched in September 2023, NJDOL has recovered more than $558,000 from businesses that have been posted to the public list or have been warned that they were at risk of being included.

According to officials, employers are given plenty of notice before their names are posted.

The WALL can be viewed at this site.

New WALL additions — November 2024

Art of Beauty Salon Spa LLC

⚫ West New York; North Bergen

⚫ Total owed: $25,335.34

Budget Paving & Mason Contracting, Inc.

⚫ Toms River

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Chamanti Enterprises, Inc.

⚫ Elizabeth

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Fast CL Transportation LLC

⚫ Haledon

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Freedom of Choice Health Care, Inc.

⚫ Union City

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Lazah Paradise Import-Export Corp

⚫ Paterson

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

Shadow Racing Products, Inc.

⚫ Woodland Park

⚫ Total owed: $45,000

