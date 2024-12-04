UFO drones in NJ block medical helicopter from landing

✅ Drones continue to be seen flying over North Jersey

✅ Seven drones hovered over a Morris County neighborhood for 15 minutes

✅ Drone pilots who operate illegally face fines up to $75,000

The recent drone sightings in the skies over New Jersey took a serious turn when a medical helicopter's landing had to be canceled.

Fire officials in Branchburg canceled a landing at Raritan Valley Community College after a crash within the township on Nov. 26 because of the drones, Brian Serge, supervisor of security at the college, told NJ.com. Serge said he did not get any additional information.

Branchburg fire official Joseph Olivio referred questions from New Jersey 101.5 ao State Police.

New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter Bob Williams and his wife Kathleen got a text from their neighbor early Tuesday evening about drones in the sky over their Roxbury neighborhood.

"And so I ran outside and I could see them right away," Kathleen told New Jersey 101.5. "It looked to me like very strategically placed drones. They were flying very low. It was very obvious that they were drones. I could see seven drones in one shot for sure."

'Very, very, very concerned'

Kathleen said she could hear a slight noise from the drones with red, white and blue lights. They stayed in the same area for about 15 minutes. Bob called local police, who referred him to the FBI, which is investigating the sightings.

"I felt very, very, very concerned. I found it extremely unsettling, especially because just a few days ago they were down in Mendham-Chester area, which isn't far from here," Kathleen said.

The FBI's Newark office said they have had a "great" response to its request for video and information about the sightings but did not disclose a specific number. Anyone with relevant information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.

Warren County Acting Prosecutor Jessica Cardone released a statement Wednesday stating she is aware of the public's concerns but reiterated there is no danger to the general public. Cardone said drone sightings can also be reported to the crime tips page on her agency's website.

Drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines of up to $75,000, according to the FAA. The agency can suspend or revoke drone operators’ pilot certificates.

