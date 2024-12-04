🚆Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service was delayed Monday

🚆The problem "involved" a pantograph on top of a train, according to NJ Transit

🚆Rep. Frank Pallone is demanding immediate refunds for affected riders

NJ Transit and Amtrak riders affected by Monday's suspension of service should get an "immediate" refund, according to U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District.

Service on the Northeast Corridor, which is owned and maintained by Amtrak, and NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line was suspended because of overhead wire problems at the Swift interlocking in Kearny. There were delays on both lines for the rest of the day. The problem "involved" a pantograph on top of a train, according to NJ Transit.

“While the pantograph was involved, inspections prior to the incident did not indicate any issues with the pantograph,” the agency said in a statement.

A pantograph is the apparatus mounted to the top of a train car that collects power from the overhead line to power the train.

Pallone: canceling trains during rush hour is 'unacceptable'

The incident angered Pallone, who spearheaded efforts to get $112 million in additional federal funding for NJ Transit and Amtrak for infrastructure modernization to "reduce service disruptions, improve train speeds, and enhance reliability for daily commuters."

“Canceling trains during rush hour along the Northeast Corridor is completely unacceptable. Working people rely on dependable public transportation to get to work and back home, and this level of disruption cannot continue,” Pallone said in a statement. “Amtrak and NJ Transit must immediately address these recurring failures and provide clear communication to commuters about what steps they are taking to ensure reliable service.”

Pallone's statement did not address how refunds should be given or mention a timetable. In a tweet Pallone said they should be issued "immediately."

After what some dubbed the "summer of hell" with numerous delayed and canceled trains NJ Transit suspended fare during the week before Labor Day.

NJ Transit nor Amtrak on Wednesday morning did not respond to Pallone's demand.

