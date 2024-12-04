98- and 101-year-olds injured in fire that evacuated NJ senior building
🔥The fire started in an apartment in building C of an Edison senior housing building
🔥The unit's 98 and 101-year-old residents were treated for smoke inhalation & burns
🔥A fire suppression system has to be reset before residents can return
EDISON — More than 100 residents were temporarily displaced by a fire at a senior housing building Tuesday night.
The fire was first reported in a second-floor apartment inside Building C of the Inman Grove senior housing complex in Edison around 6 p.m. The unit's residents, a 98-year-old and 101-year-old, were treated for smoke inhalation and burns, Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan told New Jersey 101.5.
One of them had no vital signs when they were taken from the scene but was revived while the other was taken to the Burn Center at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston. A total of ten people were injured by the fire.
A night at a hotel
Edison Mayor Sam Joshi told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the flames shot upward through an open window into the units above. Residents could not return until a fire suppression system was tested and reset.
Joshi arranged with the township to pay for a night's stay at the Sheraton at Raritan Center. Red Cross New Jersey is also assisting. He also said Gov. Phil Murphy contacted him offering assistance for affected residents.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Inman Grove senior housing complex, also known as Menlo Manor, has 240 units in four five-story wings.
