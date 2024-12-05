🔥Eight other injured residents have been released from hospitals

EDISON TOWNSHIP — A 101-year-old man who was hospitalized following Tuesday night’s fire at a senior housing apartment building has died, according to Edison Mayor Sam Joshi.

Ten residents were injured and over 100 were displaced by the fire in a unit inside the five-story Building C at the Inman Grove senior housing complex.

The man’s 99-year-old wife was treated for burns and remains hospitalized. Eight others injured in the fire from smoke inhalation have been released, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi told New Jersey 101.5. The names of the couple were not disclosed.

It could take three weeks for residents to be allowed back into their homes to allow for complete restoration, according to Joshi. Approximately 25 residents are staying at the Sheraton Edison at no charge, according to Firoz Buhariwala, the hotel's sales specialist and food and beverage director.

"We are just trying to help them out and we are trying to accommodate as much as we can. Right now at the time of chaos, we need to give some assurance to people that. everything will be fine and all that stuff. So we are doing as much as we can," Buhariwala told New Jersey 101.5. "We are working with the American Red Cross. We are working with the town. We are working with the Health Department."

Thankful for firefighters

Buhariwala, who has been in the restaurant and hotel industry for 38 years, said the hotel is providing three meals a day to residents.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, toured the apartments yesterday with Councilman Richard Brescher. The Democratic gubernatorial candidate, whose North Jersey district is far from Edison, said he had met with residents a month ago as part of his campaign and was heartbroken by the news.

"I am profoundly thankful for the bravery and quick actions of our first responders in the face of this tragedy," Gottheimer said.

