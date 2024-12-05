Infant found dead in NJ hotel room crime scene

🚨The 7-month-old infant was reported dead to police

🚨Responding officers found a possible crime scene

🚨Few details were made public

WAYNE — An infant was found dead inside a hotel room Wednesday afternoon but the circumstances of the child's death remain a mystery.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said Wayne police were called to the Days Inn on Route 23 at Ratzer Road in Wayne around 1:40 p.m. after the 7-month-old was found. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passaic County Sheriff's Office vehicle outside the Days Inn of Wayne 12/5/24 Passaic County Sheriff's Office vehicle outside the Days Inn of Wayne 12/5/24 (Kyle Mazza/UNF NEWS) loading...

Unanswered questions

Officers also found a possible crime scene, according to Valdes. Details about who found the child and who was registered to the room were not disclosed.

Valdes asked anyone with information about this incident to call 1-877-370-PCPO or Wayne police at 694-0600.

