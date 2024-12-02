✅ All service on the NE Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line was suspended

✅ Amtrak said overhead wire issues were to blame

✅ Repairs will not be complete until at least noon

NJ Transit commuters returning from the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend were jolted back to reality Monday morning with suspension of service on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line.

Overhead wire damage was to blame according to Amtrak, which owns and maintains the Northeast Corridor. The agency told New Jersey 101.5 that repairs to damage in Kearney to a the swift interlocking would be not be complete until at least noon. The cause is under investigation.

All service for both Amtrak and NJ Transit between Philadelphia Gray 30th St (PHL) and New York Moynihan Train Hall was suspended as of 9:45 a.m., according to Amtrak. NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line service in and out of New York Penn Station was running with a 60-minute delay.

Eastbound Midtown Direct service is being diverted to Hoboken. NJ Transit rail tickets are being cross honored by PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street-NY. NJ Transit and private bus carriers are also cross honoring.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.



