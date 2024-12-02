FBI probes New Jersey drone mystery — What we know

⁉ Drone sightings have been going on for weeks in NJ

⁉ FBI confirms they are investigating

⁉ No one has offered an explanation

As mysterious drone sightings continue over parts of Morris County, the FBI has begun an investigation.

The most recent videos posted to social media were from late Sunday night.

A video posted by @MendhamMike on X shows a drone moving over the trees. Colored lights blink and flash in a triangle pattern as the drone moves.

The drone sightings first began around Nov. 16 and have continued almost nightly ever since.

A spokesman for the Newark FBI office told the Daily Record, "We are working with our state and local partners on the reported drone activity."

However, neither the FBI nor any local law enforcement sources have offered any explanation to date.

Nothing to fear from drones?

When people first started reporting the drones over Morris County last month, the county prosecutor and local law enforcement agencies confirmed the drones have been in the air, but said there was no reason for concern.

At the time, there were reports on social media the drones were being followed by a helicopter.

The prosecutor's office, along with local police officials and county sheriff, issued a joint statement to counter what they said were "rumors spreading on social media."

"We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate," the statement read.

The FBI has confirmed they are investigating mysterious drones flying over portions of Morris County, NJ. No explanations have been given. Canva/FBI/Townsquare Media illustration The FBI has confirmed they are investigating mysterious drones flying over portions of Morris County, NJ. No explanations have been given.

Canva/FBI/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Officials acknowledged that drone activity was observed by law enforcement on patrol.

Morris County said its state and federal law enforcement partners are aware of the drone activity, which officials will continue to monitor and investigate.

"There is no known threat to public safety," officials insisted.

Military drones?

The drones have been seen in the vicinity of the Picatinny Arsenal in northwest Morris County. Picatinny is a 6,400-acre military research and manufacturing facility.

There had been some speculation the drones may have come from that facility, but a spokesperson seemed to deny that last week.

On Tuesday, Picatinny Arsenal warned it was illegal to fly over any federal military installation without prior authorization.

New Jersey also has very strict rules about the flying of drones.

Now, no one is talking

The Morris County prosecutor is now referring all inquiries about the drones to the FBI.

The FBI does not reveal details about ongoing investigations.

Local police have stopped returning calls from the media about the drones.

Even the Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates all air space in the United States, has refused to comment.

Local residents are still posting almost nightly new sightings, and the lack of comment will only continue to fuel speculation about the drone origins and purpose.

