WILLINGBORO — A trio of men from South Jersey has been accused of a bloody drive-by that left an innocent man killed — as they were trying to murder a different victim.

Kirk Williams, 33, of Burlington City, and Camden residents 39-year-old Robert Cardona and 45-year-old Christopher Tokley, were each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, as well as two weapons possession offenses.

They are accused of opening fire outside of a Willingboro establishment last year, shooting 45-year-old Major Hamilton the third, a Willingboro resident.

On May 21, 2024, after 9 p.m., Willingboro police were called to the first block of John F. Kennedy Way for a shooting at the 609 Elite Social Club.

Witnesses said a dark-colored vehicle traveled past the club and returned moments later, as a gunman fired multiple rounds into a crowd of people from the moving vehicle.

NJ men accused of murder in driveby killing in Willingboro NJ men accused of murder in Willingboro (Google Maps) loading...

Hamilton died shortly after at a local hospital.

The victim was not the intended target, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

The three men allegedly were trying to execute a different man also at the club that night, Bradshaw continued, but who was not in the outside area when shots were fired.

Willingboro shooting victim Major Hamilton III Credit: gloverfh.com) shooting victim Major Hamilton III Credit: gloverfh.com) loading...

Hamilton left behind a fiance, four children and two grandchildren, according to an online obituary.

Williams was arrested on April 10, followed by Tokley the following day. They were both being held in Burlington County Jail.

Cardona was served with the murder charge on April 22, while being held at Camden County Jail on unrelated offenses.

