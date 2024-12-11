🔶 NJ man went missing

MAYS LANDING – A New Jersey man and an Arizona woman have been accused of killing a 33-year-old, whose bullet-riddled body was found in the woods of South Jersey.

Issac Bishop was reported missing from his hometown of Irvington on June 9.

About two weeks later, Bishop’s body was discovered by a hunter in a wooded area of Weymouth Township.

Bishop had been shot multiple times and shell casings were recovered from the area, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

An Atlantic County grand jury has now indicted 28-year-old Dyshawn Bostick, of Tinton Falls, and 37-year-old Franchesa Burgos-Gonzalez, from Phoenix, AZ, on counts of murder, conspiracy, and firearms offenses related to Bishop’s killing.

Cell phone data for all three individuals showed that Bishop, Bostick, and Burgos-Gonzalez simultaneously headed from North Jersey toward Weymouth.

Investigators led by the State Police Major Crimes Unit also found data showing that Bostick and Burgos-Gonzalez were at the location Bishop was found, on the same day he was last known to be alive.

Bostick was being held pending trial and Burgos-Gonzalez awaited a detention hearing after being extradited from Arizona.

Anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes wa asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit a tip online at the Prosecutor's Office Website ACPO.Tips

Tips could also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/

Services were postponed due to the homicide investigation and Bishop was laid to rest in August.

