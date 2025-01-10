MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A beloved red panda at Cape May County Park & Zoo has died.

The park/zoo made the sad announcement on social media on Thursday.

Six-year-old David Bowie died of a condition that occurs when an animal's intestines twist, according to the zoo. Most cases are fatal, and the animals pass away very quickly.

"David Bowie’s keepers shared that he LOVED his craisins, was a whiz at his puzzle feeders (though he often liked to cheat by flipping them!), enjoyed climbing upside down on the exhibit fencing, and was so incredibly sweet and patient during training sessions," the zoo wrote online. "He also loved attention and spending time with his keepers. He will be deeply missed by our entire zoo family."

David Bowie first came to the zoo around the start of 2022.

The red panda is a species native to forests in the mountains of central Asia. Bamboo is a main part of their diet, but red pandas are not closely related to giant pandas.

In September, the zoo announced the arrival of a 5-year-old red panda that had come from Fort Wayne Children's Zoo in Indiana. Aurora, who was 5 years old in September, was alternating use of the yard with David Bowie.

