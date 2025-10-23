You remember New Jersey losing its mind a year ago with drones being seen seemingly everywhere?

We were told we were crazy. We were told we were wrong. That it wasn’t happening or that we were seeing fixed-wing aircraft and were just “confused.”

I saw firsthand what so many others in Jersey were reporting. Drones the size of a small car are hovering in place low to the ground over neighborhoods for hours at a time.

Drones spotted above Ocean County, NJ (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) Drones spotted above Ocean County, NJ (Ocean County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Drones over New Jersey

Gov. Murphy said he was also frustrated. Trump vowed to release all the info when he got into office, then when he took office, we heard very little other than what amounted to ”nothing to see here, folks, return to your homes, it was authorized activity.”

Nearly a year later, the New York Post ran a story on Saturday that tried to say a private company was behind it all.

This stems, allegedly, from an incident that happened at the U.S. Army’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Launched Effects Summit in August.

According to the article, a private contractor demonstrated a compact aircraft with a strange design. Someone from this company said, "You remember that big UFO scare in New Jersey last year? Well, that was us.”

"Drones" over Point Pleasant Beach (Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration) "Drones" over Point Pleasant Beach (Paul Kanitra/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Well, I'm not convinced

Why did the article not name the company? Why was this employee doing the demonstration go unnamed?

In fact, the whole source for this story was one lone person attending the conference who said he “overheard” this, according to an article on nj.com.

The Post article even included pictures of what looks exactly like a BlackFly, an ultralight electric vehicle that does vertical takeoffs and landings, made by a company called Pivotal.

This company says they did indeed demonstrate their drones at that summit. Yet they say they never operated or tested their vehicle in New Jersey. This, according to Heidi Groshelle, spokesperson for Pivotal.

So no, I’m not buying the whole some-guy-we-won’t-name-said-an-employee-we-won’t-name-from-a-company-we-won’t-name story. I think we will never know the truth behind any of it.

*Puts on tinfoil hat and stares in silence at the wall*

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

