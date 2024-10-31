Car with temporary NJ license plate sought in LI police shooting

🚨The New York State Police trooper was shot on the Southern State Parkway

🚨The gunman took off in a dark colored sedan with temporary NJ license plates

🚨The injured trooper was hospitalized

A car with temporary New Jersey plates was involved in the shooting of a New York State Police trooper on Long Island late Wednesday night.

Police say the trooper was shot on the westbound Southern State Parkway in the area of Exit 17 in West Hempstead around 11:45 p.m. The gunman, described by police as a dark skinned male, fled in a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, with NJ temporary plate number 997636T.

The vehicle had custom matte gray dual exhaust tips.

Report: Shot in the leg

The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed by police. Unnamed law enforcement sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the trooper was shot in the leg during a traffic stop.

The trooper fired back, the sources told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The trooper is currently hospitalized in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 631-756-3300.

