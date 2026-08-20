These 5 NJ towns are among most affluent in USA

Well, they’re doing it to us again. It feels like these reports come out about which towns are the wealthiest just to make the rest of us feel bad about ourselves.

This time it’s a personal finance website called MoneyLion that issued a report on the 50 most affluent towns in the nation. Turns out five of them are here in Jersey. And you can bet it’s not where I live, which is Matawan. Nor will it be where I grew up, which is Rahway.

They broke it down by the criteria of a town having at least 5,000 households and also being part of a metropolitan area but not the principal city. In other words, suburbs. Fine. I’ll bite.

Photo by David Vives on Unsplash brown and white concrete house near green trees under blue sky during daytime

The five New Jersey towns that made the most affluent list are:

Westfield

Average home value: $1,315,940

Average household income: $306,889

Summit

Average home value: $1,455,811

Average household income: $306,473

Tenafly

Average home value: $1,331,396

Average household income: $306,119

Princeton

Average home value: $1,057,480

Average household income: $275,137

Ridgewood

Average home value: $1,238,821

Average household income: $273,185

Thanks MoneyLion for telling most of us where we’ll never live.

Photo by Tracy Jentzsch on Unsplash brown wooden bench near green trees during daytime

Here’s the thing though. Do we really care?

I knew a man who lived in Summit years ago and had this opulent, ostentatious home complete with maids and a British au pair to raise his children. Affluence on steroids. And he was the most boring, uptight, sniveling snob you could imagine. If he were a movie character you’d say it was too much of a cliche.

I’ll take real people living through real problems and tough times because that builds character and empathy. Two things I value far more than money.

Average New Jersey property taxes in 2025 Check to see whether your municipality's average tax bill last year went up or down. Data is from the state Department of Community Affairs. Municipalities are listed by county and alphabetically. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Everyday Photos That Perfectly Capture the Small-Town America We Remember These photos, mostly from the 1970s, capture small-town life back when things were simpler, slower, and a whole lot more real.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz