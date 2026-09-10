I wrote a few weeks ago about ANCHOR confirmation letters landing in mailboxes, sent out August 10. Now the actual money starts moving. New Jersey's Division of Taxation begins distributing ANCHOR payments this Tuesday, September 15, arriving on a rolling basis, direct deposit first, followed by paper checks for anyone who requested one. If you're expecting a payment, here's exactly what you need to know before then.

The exact amounts, straight from the state

Homeowners who owned and lived in their New Jersey home as of October 1, 2025 qualify with income up to $250,000. Here's how much that actually means:

Under 65, income $150,000 or less: $1,500

Under 65, income $150,001 to $250,000: $1,000

65 or older, income $150,000 or less: $1,750

65 or older, income $150,001 to $250,000: $1,250

Renters who lived at their principal residence on that same date, with their name on the lease and income up to $150,000, are eligible for $450, with renters 65 or older receiving $700.

PAS-1 Form | screenshot by EJ PAS-1 Form | screenshot by EJ

Two different deadlines, and they matter for different reasons

September 15 isn't just the date payments start. It's also the deadline if you needed to update your banking information or switch from direct deposit to a paper check. If that window already closed and your bank account changed, your payment could bounce back to the state, meaning a delay while it gets sorted out and reissued.

If you're 65 or older, collecting Social Security or Railroad Retirement disability, or never received a confirmation letter but believe you're eligible, you'll need to file the combined PAS-1 application yourself. That deadline is a separate date: November 2, 2026. Miss the September 15 window and you've got a temporary headache. Miss November 2 entirely, and you could miss the benefit altogether for this year.

What "starts Tuesday" actually means for your specific check

Most applicants receive their payment within about 90 days of filing, not necessarily the moment payments start rolling out. If you're already auto-filed with no changes needed, Tuesday is genuinely your start date. If you're filing closer to the November 2 deadline, your actual payment could land well into early 2027. If you want to check exactly where your own application stands, the state's online benefit status tool will tell you.

The letters told you this was coming. Starting Tuesday, it actually is.