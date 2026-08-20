Frankie Valli NOT retiring? Oh c’mon already!

Let me be clear, this is not a hit piece. I am no hater.

I love Frankie Valli and he has some of the sweetest love songs ever. “My Eyes Adored You” is one of the greatest. Hell, it even name drops Barnegat Bridge and Bay. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” is epic.

But it’s time this Jersey legend hangs it up.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here’s what happened.

He announced earlier this year he was taking the rest of 2026 off to work in his health. At 92, that’s no shocker. And for years now there’s been plenty of video of his live performances where lip syncing seemed a given. His lips would barely move in these performances and often the mic wasn’t even near his mouth.

Valli’s team pushed back against this.

“Frankie is doing just fine and super happy to still be performing,” his team claimed in August of 2024. “The audiences are filling venues and listening to some great music. Frankie is doing what he loves to do at 90 … we should all be so lucky!”

Whether it’s lip syncing or drowned in backing vocals as Graham Nash claimed with Frankie’s real voice an indecipherable whisper, it’s clear this isn’t Valli anywhere close to his prime.

Last week his younger brother Bobby posted on social media that Frankie Valli was retiring. Only two days later Frankie Valli claimed it wasn’t true and that he’d be back.

Publicly, his brother went along with the program posting,

“I MISUNDERSTOOD. YES, I MADE A MISTAKE. HE IS NOT RETIRING.”

Okay. Fine. He’s not retiring. But take a look at this video (or countless ones like it) and tell me he’s not tarnishing his own legacy.

Come on. This is just sad. He is too great a legend to go out this way. He’s sold more than 100 million records. 29 Top 40 hits with the Four Seasons. More as a solo artist. He should let his 75 years as a performer speak for him and not push this sad ending.

Just one fan's opinion.

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Popular Child Stars From Every Year Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

From: Popular child stars from the year you were born Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn