PERTH AMBOY — A Middlesex County man has been charged with setting a house on fire last week injuring five people inside, including a baby, according to County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

On June 10, just after 10 p.m., members of the Perth Amboy Fire Department, the Middlesex County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Perth Amboy Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a home on Prospect Street following the report of a fire.

The blaze was successfully extinguished.

The five victims inside the burning home, two men, ages 25 and 29, two women, ages 25 and 49, and a two-month-old baby girl, were injured, and taken to a hospital for treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

An investigation led to the arrest of Gerardo Rosario-Vasquez, 46, of Perth Amboy, who authorities say entered the home and set it on fire.

Rosario-Vasquez was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated arson, and first-degree home invasion.

It’s not clear what his relationship is, if any, to the victims. A motive has also not been revealed.

Rosario-Vasquez is currently hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Vargas of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3805 or Det. Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4054.

