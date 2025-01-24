NJ dad jailed after 6-week-old infant found seriously injured
🚨 A 'distress call' was made from a home in Carteret
🚨 A 6-week-old toddler was found with injuries in his head and face
🚨 Investigators said the boy was injured while in the custody of his father
CARTERET — A father has been charged with first-degree attempted murder of his infant son Tuesday afternoon.
Carteret police responding to a 911 "distress call" from a home on Clauss Street just after 1 p.m. found a 6-week-old with facial and head injuries. The boy was taken to Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick where he is in critical condition as of Friday morning, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolana Ciccone.
Infant's father charged
An investigation determined the infant was injured in the custody of his father, Ezekiel Crespo, 20, of Carteret. Crespo was also charged Wednesday with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Ciccone did not disclose how the boy was injured and where.
Crespo is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.
Ciccone asked anyone with information about this case to call Carteret police at 732-745-3652 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8083.
