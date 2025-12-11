🚨 Woodbridge police officer Michael Tenpenny, 31, died after a crash in Carteret

WOODBRIDGE — A veteran police officer was killed in a horrific crash Tuesday night.

Township officials said Michael Tenpenny, 31, died in a crash Tuesday night on Peter J. Sica Industrial Highway in Carteret. RLS Metro Breaking News reports the crash involved Tenpenny's pickup truck and a tanker.

Tenpenny, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, had to be extricated from his pickup. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Woodbridge police mourn fallen officer

Tenpenny was with the department for seven years and was named Officer of the First Quarter of 2022, during which he responded to 530 calls for service.

"Officer Tenpenny served our community with unwavering dedication, courage, and heart. His absence leaves a void that cannot be filled, and our hearts are heavy as we hold his family, friends and fellow officers in our thoughts. May his service be remembered, and may he rest in peace,” Police Director Joseph Nisky said in a statement.

The resident of the Iselin section of Woodbridge graduated in 2012 from John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, where he was played football. The linebacker also played for Montclair State University.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

