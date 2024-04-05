You're not going nuts — you just felt an earthquake, and it wasn't minor.

Flights have been grounded at Newark International and JFK airports and NJ Transit rail service was delayed as inspectors checked bridges for structural damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed an earthquake measuring at 4.8 on the Richter scale in New Jersey. That would make it one of the most powerful earthquakes ever centered in New Jersey.

According to USGS, it was centered in Tewksbury, Hunterdon County. But it was felt by residents across the Garden State and beyond.

The quake was felt in New York City, Philadelphia and other parts of the East Coast. Officials in New York and Pennsylvania said no significant damage has been reported as of noon.

People reported feeling the ground or the walls of their buildings shake, which was accompanied by a booming or rattling noise.

"It was like a sonic boom. It felt like it was right underneath my feat, that's how traumatic it was," one New Jersey 101.5 listener in Parsippany said in a phone call.

New Jersey inspecting bridges

While no significant damage has been reported, state officials felt that the earthquake was powerful enough to merit inspections of bridges. The inspections resulted in delays of up to 20 minutes on NJ Transit lines.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the state activated its Emergency Operations Center but asked residents to not call 911 unless they have a true emergency.

Below is an interactive map of folks who said they felt the quake Friday morning, as of around 11 a.m.

USGS USGS loading...

New Jersey gets earthquakes

Just last month, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake was recorded in the same area of Hunterdon County.

A dozen earthquakes in New Jersey have been recorded since 1979. Among the biggest were a 3.1 near Freehold in 2020 and a 2.5 in 2015.

The largest recorded earthquake felt in New Jersey was a magnitude 5.3 in 1783, which was felt as far away as New Hampshire.

New Jersey has a fault line that runs through the northwestern part of New Jersey. The fault line is where the Earth's plates meet underground. When they move, they produce an earthquake.

The Ramapo fault line runs 185 miles from Pennsylvania through New Jersey and into New York.

USGS USGS loading...

