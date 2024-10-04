83-year-old brutalized by robber inside NJ supermarket

Acme in Somers Point (6 ABC Action News via YouTube)

🚨An elderly woman was assaulted moments inside a grocery store Thursday morning

🚨She was treated for injuries at Shore Medical Center

🚨The mask-wearing assailant ran off

SOMERS POINT — A trip to the grocery turned into a nightmare for an elderly woman on Thursday morning.

Police Chief Robert Somers said that moments after the 83-year-old woman walked into the Acme store at the Somers Point Plaza on Route 9 around 10:50 a.m. a man approached her from behind.

He assaulted the woman in what Somers described as a "strong arm robbery" and stole her purse before running off towards Bethel Road which runs in back of the store, according to police.

Map shows Somers Point Plaza on Route 9 in Somers Point (Canva)
loading...

Description of the suspect

The woman was taken to Shore Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Her assailant was described as a young man, possibly white, who was wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Police asked anyone with information about the assault to call them at 609-927-6161.

