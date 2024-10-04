83-year-old brutalized by robber inside NJ supermarket
🚨An elderly woman was assaulted moments inside a grocery store Thursday morning
🚨She was treated for injuries at Shore Medical Center
🚨The mask-wearing assailant ran off
SOMERS POINT — A trip to the grocery turned into a nightmare for an elderly woman on Thursday morning.
Police Chief Robert Somers said that moments after the 83-year-old woman walked into the Acme store at the Somers Point Plaza on Route 9 around 10:50 a.m. a man approached her from behind.
He assaulted the woman in what Somers described as a "strong arm robbery" and stole her purse before running off towards Bethel Road which runs in back of the store, according to police.
ALSO READ: NJ business, plane club, firefighters team up to aid Helene survivors
Description of the suspect
The woman was taken to Shore Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Her assailant was described as a young man, possibly white, who was wearing a mask and dark clothing.
Police asked anyone with information about the assault to call them at 609-927-6161.
ALSO READ: Suspect in 2010 Brick, NJ shooting arrested after 14 years on the run
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ DOT's latest humorous safety messages
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
Get Lost this Fall: Corn Maze 'No-No' Rules
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo