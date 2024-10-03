🚨A man was found shot in the face in front of a Brick EMS station in 2010

A New York man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a man in Brick in 2010 was arrested Wednesday after 14 years on the run.

A man was found shot in the face at the on Mantoloking Road in Brick on Nov. 29, 2010. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was treated at Jersey Shore University Hospital and released. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Brick police and Ocean County Sheriff's Office determined Marciano Sanchez was the gunman.

A warrant for Sanchez's arrest was issued on Dec. 21, 2010, on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He also became one of New Jersey's Most Wanted and was considered "very dangerous" with "violent tendencies" but eluded capture.

Marciano Sanchez (NJ State Police)

'Justice prevails'

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and State police said Sanchez was taken into custody Wednesday by the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and New York/New Jersey United States Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, in New York City on Tuesday. His last known address was in Queens.

Sanchez is being held at Riker's Island pending extradition to New Jersey. Billhimer in a statement said he was grateful for the "unwavering pursuit" of Sanchez by law enforcement but did not disclose what led to Sanchez's capture or where he has been for the past 14 years.

“Today, justice prevails. The arrest of Marciano Sanchez is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and our New Jersey State Police counterparts. Proving once again that no one is beyond the reach of law,” U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey said in a statement.

