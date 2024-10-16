NJ man admits brutal attacks, threats to kill girlfriend

⚫ NJ man punched woman repeatedly

⚫ Threatened victim’s life

⚫ In first arrest, had cocaine on him

A 30-year-old Atlantic City man has admitted to at least two brutal incidents of beating a woman he was dating, as well as making threats on the victim’s life.

Darnell Tenner pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Atlantic County to two counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession of cocaine, stemming from three separate incidents, starting almost a year ago.

Atlantic City police first busted Tenner late one morning in November 2023, after seeing him with cocaine in a baggie, in the area of Kentucky and Atlantic avenues.

On Jan. 17, officers on patrol were flagged down at Tennessee and Atlantic avenues by a woman who said her boyfriend, Tenner, had punched her in the mouth and repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Tenner was taken into custody while standing in front of the 24-Hour Food Mart.

Two months later, on the evening of March 21, an Atlantic City officer was flagged down in the area of Renaissance Plaza, by a visibly upset woman.

She said Tenner had assaulted her earlier, punching her in the face and knocking some teeth out — while also tying her hands and feet and covering her mouth with a sock.

It was not immediately clear whether it was the same female victim in both incidents, based on information shared by law enforcement.

During his March arrest, Tenner also gave police a false name and tried to spit on them, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He faces several years in prison when sentenced on Dec. 20.

