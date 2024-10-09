Cowardly NJ man agrees to fistfight, shoots opponent in back

🔴 NJ man pulls gun after agreeing to fight

🔴 Sentenced to over a decade in prison

🔴 Shooter was on parole

ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man is going to prison for shooting another man in the back during a preplanned fight.

Jawaun Yeoman, 27, was sentenced on Tuesday to 12 years in state prison, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

He won't be eligible for parole for 92 months, and when does finally get out, he will face another three years of probation.

Yeoman pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault, first-degree unlawful handgun possession by a convict, and second-degree firearm possession for an unlawful purpose in connection with the shooting last year.

According to prosecutors, Yeoman agreed to a fistfight at the corner of Sovereign and Sunset Avenues on March 25, 2023.

Yeoman and his opponent showed up as planned — each with a separate group of people.

The fight didn't last long; it ended when Yeoman pulled out a handgun and shot his opponent in the back.

After the shooting, Yeoman and the spectators ran from the scene. Yeoman escaped arrest for over a month.

Then that May, Yeoman was finally taken into custody. Investigators said he still had the same gun used in the shooting.

Prosecutors said that at the time of the shooting, Yeoman was on parole after serving in prison for armed robbery.

