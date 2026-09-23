Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, a beloved family-owned restaurant chain that has been taking over the Garden State, is closer to opening in Morris County.

Several posts have been made on their social media accounts saying that their newest location will open in Ledgewood this fall.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook

Tommy’s Tavern has something for everyone, even down to the pickiest eaters.

Their more popular menu items include specialty burgers, coal-fired pizza (both red and white pies), sushi, salads, appetizers, and coal oven-roasted wings. Not to mention their craft beers and tasty cocktails.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook

Tommy’s Tavern and Tap New Jersey locations

There are several other Tommy’s restaurants in the Garden State:

3492 Route 9

Freehold, NJ

823 State Route 3

Clifton, NJ

2050 Route 70

Cherry Hill, NJ

1007 Route 1

Edison, NJ

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook

2150 Highway 35

Sea Girt, NJ

1279 Hooper Ave.

Toms River, NJ

600 Somerset Corporate Blvd.

Bridgewater Township, NJ

1030 Ocean Ave.

Sea Bright, NJ

11 The Promenade

Edgewater, NJ

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook

3535 Route 1 Suite 370

Princeton, NJ

1900 State Route 10

Morris Plains, NJ

71 State Highway 23

Wayne, NJ

40 Centerton Road

Mount Laurel Township, NJ

They also have restaurants in our neighboring states of New York, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

@tommystaverntap via Instagram @tommystaverntap via Instagram

The newest Tommy’s Tavern + Tap will be at 303 Route 10 in Ledgewood, NJ.

Tommy’s in Ledgewood is set to open before the end of the year, with some sources claiming it will be by mid-November.

All I know is that if you’re going to check it out, you better come hungry.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari Meet JJ, New Jersey's newest baby bear cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari. Both him and his mama, Hollywood, are doing well and are ready for you to see them aboard the Wild Safari Off-Road Adventure. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈