Tommys Tavern & Tap brings coal-fired pizza and craft beer to Ledgewood, NJ this fall
Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, a beloved family-owned restaurant chain that has been taking over the Garden State, is closer to opening in Morris County.
Several posts have been made on their social media accounts saying that their newest location will open in Ledgewood this fall.
Tommy’s Tavern has something for everyone, even down to the pickiest eaters.
Their more popular menu items include specialty burgers, coal-fired pizza (both red and white pies), sushi, salads, appetizers, and coal oven-roasted wings. Not to mention their craft beers and tasty cocktails.
Tommy’s Tavern and Tap New Jersey locations
There are several other Tommy’s restaurants in the Garden State:
3492 Route 9
Freehold, NJ
823 State Route 3
Clifton, NJ
2050 Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ
1007 Route 1
Edison, NJ
2150 Highway 35
Sea Girt, NJ
1279 Hooper Ave.
Toms River, NJ
600 Somerset Corporate Blvd.
Bridgewater Township, NJ
1030 Ocean Ave.
Sea Bright, NJ
11 The Promenade
Edgewater, NJ
3535 Route 1 Suite 370
Princeton, NJ
1900 State Route 10
Morris Plains, NJ
71 State Highway 23
Wayne, NJ
40 Centerton Road
Mount Laurel Township, NJ
They also have restaurants in our neighboring states of New York, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
The newest Tommy’s Tavern + Tap will be at 303 Route 10 in Ledgewood, NJ.
Tommy’s in Ledgewood is set to open before the end of the year, with some sources claiming it will be by mid-November.
All I know is that if you’re going to check it out, you better come hungry.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
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Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
LOOK: Six Flags has an adorable new addition to it's wild safari
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.