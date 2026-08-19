Nothing makes me feel older than hearing a new word or phrase that people younger than me are using that I can’t even use context clues to figure out.

Haven’t we all done the move where a conversation ends and you have to open up an incognito tab to figure out what the heck the other person was talking about?

Or if there’s no time you bite the bullet and ask them point blank “what word did you just say and does it mean?”

(The blood is rushing to my cheeks from embarrassment just thinking about it.)

What makes me feel better is knowing that I’m not alone in the Garden State because a recent analysis of Google search data performed by Unscramble Letter shows the most searched for terms for 2026, so I'm not the only one confused.

Photo by Firmbee.com on Unsplash person using black laptop computer

New Jerseyans had to look up these slang words

Starting with number 10, these were the most searched for slang words in New Jersey this year so far.

Based

Meaning: Being unapologetically yourself. Someone who does not care how others feel about their actions and opinions.

6-7

Meaning: There is none. Sorry.

Kids and teens yell or chant it often paired with hand gestures. This one became the bane of most teachers or parents in 2026.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Bop

Meaning: A person with many sexual partners (bops around from person to person), usually used in a derogatory way.

I’m old enough to remember a few years ago when this meant “a song you like,” but times, they are a-changing.

Unc

Meaning: Short for uncle. Used humorously to indicate old age (unc status). Anyone perceived as old, out of touch or past their prime.

A.K.A. Me, right now writing this, feeling my hair going gray.

Chopped

Meaning: Something that is ugly, undesirable or unattractive. Looking very rough.

Oh look, another gray hair!

Bird

Meaning: Someone acting foolishly in relationships (like taking back an unfaithful partner). Lacks common sense, has low standards and stays with a partner who disrespects them.

I’m going to need someone in Gen Z to explain how that relates to a bird. Flying back to the coop? I’m not sure.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

Mogging

Meaning: Outclassing someone else by appearing more attractive, skillful, or successful.

Foid

Meaning: Short for "femoid" (a portmanteau of "female" and "humanoid"). This is a derogatory and misogynistic slang term for women. Used to express resentment, insult women and reduce individuals to objects.

So they shortened a word that was already the shortened combination of two words? Huh.

Just my opinion: we can go ahead and retire this one. Or does that give me Unc status???

Larping

Meaning: Basically another way of saying that someone is a poser, fraud and try-hard. Someone pretending to be something they are not.

Faking a lifestyle. Acting for attention.

The most searched for word in the Garden State?

Chud

Meaning: A fool, troll or jerk. Often used to insult internet trolls and describe an obnoxious person who is unlikable or rude.

Basically, most people in internet comment sections.

Photo via Clint Spencer Photo via Clint Spencer

I’d say that you should use this as a guide next time you’re talking to a younger coworker or one of your kids, but it may come across as larping, amiright?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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For some more generational warfare, take a look at a list of things my buddy, Kyle Clark, has noticed about Baby Boomers and what they think of Gen Z.

10 Gen Z habits that Boomers absolutely hate Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman