Unveiling the meanings behind New Jersey’s most searched slang terms for 2026
Nothing makes me feel older than hearing a new word or phrase that people younger than me are using that I can’t even use context clues to figure out.
Haven’t we all done the move where a conversation ends and you have to open up an incognito tab to figure out what the heck the other person was talking about?
Or if there’s no time you bite the bullet and ask them point blank “what word did you just say and does it mean?”
(The blood is rushing to my cheeks from embarrassment just thinking about it.)
What makes me feel better is knowing that I’m not alone in the Garden State because a recent analysis of Google search data performed by Unscramble Letter shows the most searched for terms for 2026, so I'm not the only one confused.
New Jerseyans had to look up these slang words
Starting with number 10, these were the most searched for slang words in New Jersey this year so far.
Based
Meaning: Being unapologetically yourself. Someone who does not care how others feel about their actions and opinions.
6-7
Meaning: There is none. Sorry.
Kids and teens yell or chant it often paired with hand gestures. This one became the bane of most teachers or parents in 2026.
Bop
Meaning: A person with many sexual partners (bops around from person to person), usually used in a derogatory way.
I’m old enough to remember a few years ago when this meant “a song you like,” but times, they are a-changing.
Unc
Meaning: Short for uncle. Used humorously to indicate old age (unc status). Anyone perceived as old, out of touch or past their prime.
A.K.A. Me, right now writing this, feeling my hair going gray.
Chopped
Meaning: Something that is ugly, undesirable or unattractive. Looking very rough.
Oh look, another gray hair!
Bird
Meaning: Someone acting foolishly in relationships (like taking back an unfaithful partner). Lacks common sense, has low standards and stays with a partner who disrespects them.
I’m going to need someone in Gen Z to explain how that relates to a bird. Flying back to the coop? I’m not sure.
Mogging
Meaning: Outclassing someone else by appearing more attractive, skillful, or successful.
Foid
Meaning: Short for "femoid" (a portmanteau of "female" and "humanoid"). This is a derogatory and misogynistic slang term for women. Used to express resentment, insult women and reduce individuals to objects.
So they shortened a word that was already the shortened combination of two words? Huh.
Just my opinion: we can go ahead and retire this one. Or does that give me Unc status???
Larping
Meaning: Basically another way of saying that someone is a poser, fraud and try-hard. Someone pretending to be something they are not.
Faking a lifestyle. Acting for attention.
The most searched for word in the Garden State?
Chud
Meaning: A fool, troll or jerk. Often used to insult internet trolls and describe an obnoxious person who is unlikable or rude.
Basically, most people in internet comment sections.
I’d say that you should use this as a guide next time you’re talking to a younger coworker or one of your kids, but it may come across as larping, amiright?
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
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