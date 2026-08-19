☑️An East Brunswick teen died after going underwater in Lake Michigan in Indiana.

☑️Prayer services were held for Taha Badar

☑️Counseling will be offered for students and staff at Churchill Jr. High School

An East Brunswick teenager died after going underwater while swimming in Lake Michigan in Indiana on Monday, leaving his school and religious communities mourning the loss of a 15-year-old student.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the teen went underwater around 2 p.m. in Michigan City and did not resurface. First responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and lifeguards immediately entered the water to assist him.

He was found about 15 minutes later by a firefighter and brought to a hospital, where he passed away.

The LaPorte County Coroner identified the victim as Taha Badar of East Brunswick.

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Map shows location of Michigan City, Indiana and East Brunswick, NJ (Google Maps) Map shows location of Michigan City, Indiana and East Brunswick, NJ

Lake Michigan can quickly become dangerous for swimmers

Lake Michigan can be a dangerous place to swim, according to the Indiana Dunes National Park. The lake is prone to rip currents that can develop quickly because of sudden breaks in an offshore sandbar that rapidly release water. The lake often looks like the ocean.

The bottom of the lake is also uneven, with holes and deep drop-offs.

A Janazah Prayer, an Islamic funeral prayer, was also held for Badar at the East Brunswick Islamic Center on Wednesday.

Counseling and support services will be available to students and staff at Churchill Junior High School on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Superintendent of Schools Dr. Evelyn Mamman said in a message obtained by TAPinto East Brunswick.

"Our hearts are with the student's family and loved ones, as well as the classmates, friends, teachers, and staff members who are grieving this tremendous loss," Mamman wrote. "The impact of losing a young person is felt deeply throughout a school community, and we know that many families may be struggling with how to process this difficult news."

The message did not disclose the name of the student.

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