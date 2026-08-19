Revolving sushi restaurant opens 8th Jersey location in 6 years

New Jersey apparently has decided that regular sushi restaurants are just too boring.

A revolving sushi restaurant is opening another location in the Garden State, giving fans of sushi yet another chance to sit down, watch food go by and grab what they want.

The concept is pretty simple.

Instead of a server bringing every dish to your table, plates of sushi continuously travel around the restaurant on a conveyor belt. If something catches your eye, you grab it. If you want something specific, you can order it using a tablet and have it delivered directly to you on a separate express conveyor belt.

kurasushi_usa via Instagram kurasushi_usa via Instagram

It’s called Kura Sushi, and it first came to New Jersey in 2020 to Fort Lee. Then came Jersey City, Edison, and Cherry Hill by 2024. Last year alone Kura Sushi locations opened in Paramus, Freehold and Lawrenceville.

This latest opening is the restaurant’s eighth location in New Jersey, and it opens August 21 at 1515 Route 10 in Parsippany.

And I have to admit, even though it’s clearly working as a business model, I think I’d feel a bit like a farm animal surrounded by all these conveyor belts. And I don’t have ADHD, but still feel I’d find it distracting.

kurasushi_usa via Instagram kurasushi_usa via Instagram

Also, is there a ‘bad’ table to have, like at the end of the conveyor as opposed to the beginning, where all the best stuff has already been taken?

Am I overthinking it? Of course I am. Have we met? But hey, eight locations in six years means something is clearly working. And according to an article on nj.com, this place offers over 100 items including sushi, sashimi, tempura, and noodles not to mention desserts.

Hey, when it comes time to pay, I don’t have to put my debit card on that conveyor belt, do I? Okay, yes, you're right, I’m overthinking again.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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