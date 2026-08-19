How sick are you of New Jersey jokes? Most aren't funny, and they usually aren't true either. And yet, we keep hearing them.

Are There Any Funny New Jersey Jokes?

I am down on New Jersey jokes, and it's going to take a lot to change my mind. But, I'm nothing if I'm not open-minded, so I tried to find some good New Jersey jokes, and I started at the top.

Over the years, I have laughed at some Reader's Digest jokes, so I thought that would be a good place to start.

Photo by OurWhisky Foundation on Unsplash Photo by OurWhisky Foundation on Unsplash

It turns out the RD joke was from Late Night, so I was feeling optimistic. This is their choice for the best New Jersey joke. What do you think?

As you know, the bear hunting season in New Jersey is a little bit different. First, they shoot the bear and then they bury it in a construction site.

I don't know. I'm not laughing, are you? I was disappointed by that one. But I am undaunted. Let's try again, this time from a different source.

I decided to try Thought Catalog to see if their top New Jersey joke would get a good laugh out of me. Here it is.

New Jersey is banning smiling in driver’s license photos. So now, instead of telling the driver to, ‘Say cheese,’ the DMV photographer will just say, ‘You live in New Jersey.

Are you starting to see why I can't stand New Jersey jokes? I am going to give it one more try.

Photo by Surface on Unsplash Photo by Surface on Unsplash

I love dad jokes, so I went to Laugh Daddy to get their best New Jersey dad joke, and here's what they chose.

What do you call a New Jersey diner that tells jokes? A pun-derful eatery!

I can't take it anymore. I was right to start with. There is no Jersey joke on Earth that is actually funny. Case closed.

8 major projects being filmed in New Jersey These films and TV shows are shooting in New Jersey, just wrapped, or are about to start rolling. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia