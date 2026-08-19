Bojangles, the North Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern chicken, biscuits and tea, has opened its third New Jersey location with plans for two more in the works.

They are best known for their crispy or grilled chicken sandwiches, biscuit combos, chicken tenders, all day breakfast meals, and salads.

But wait, there’s more! We can’t leave out their fixins such as Bo fries, dirty rice, Mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, and beans.

Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Bojangles

They also offer several sauces for dipping including creamy Buffalo, honey mustard, BBQ, peach honey pepper, house-made ranch, jalapeño ranch, and Bo’s special sauce.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a traditional southern comfort meal without some iced tea or lemonade, plus they offer your standard soda options as well as milkshakes.

Though they’ve been around since 1977, it took until 2025 for them to make their way up to the Garden State, and they hit the ground running.

First they opened at 1000 Stelton Road in Piscataway, NJ. Then earlier this year, the restaurant found a new home at 3341 South Delsea Drive in Vineland, NJ.

Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Bojangles

More Bojangles coming to New Jersey

As of this summer, Monmouth County has a Bojangles location at 39 US-9 in Morganville within Marlboro Twp, NJ.

Another restaurant is planned to open this fall on RT 35 in Neptune, as well as one in Brick in the Laurelton Plaza (on the corner of RT 88 and Jack Martin Blvd). It's expected to open in 2027, reports APP.

With around 800 locations across 17 states, I have a feeling we’re going to see much more of Bojangles in the coming years.

Which is good because now I have a hankering for some tenders dipped in creamy buffalo sauce.

Bojangles via Instagram/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Bojangles

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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