🔗 NJ says new freelance rules are harmless — so why are lawmakers scrambling?

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Up to 1.7 million NJ freelancers, gig workers and 1099 contractors could be impacted by controversial new labor rules. (Getty Images/Canva/TSQ illustration) Up to 1.7 million NJ freelancers, gig workers and 1099 contractors could be impacted by controversial new labor rules. (Getty Images/Canva/TSQ illustration)

🔴 New Jersey's controversial new independent contractor rules are scheduled to take effect Oct. 1.

💼 Critics warn the rules could threaten freelance work, while the state insists they do not change the existing ABC test.

⚠️ Even Democratic Senate President Nick Scutari has asked Gov. Mikie Sherrill to delay implementation until July 2027.

NJ labor commissioner says critics are spreading misinformation

The clock is ticking toward a major change in how New Jersey handles independent contractors — but the state’s top labor official says much of the outrage surrounding it is based on misinformation.

Acting Labor Commissioner Kevin Jarvis is defending new regulations governing New Jersey’s so-called ABC test, which determines whether someone can legally work as an independent contractor or must be classified as an employee.

The rules become operative Oct. 1.

Jarvis told the New Jersey Monitor the regulations do not create a new test or change enforcement. Instead, he says, they put into regulation decades of court and administrative decisions interpreting a test that has long been part of New Jersey law.

“There’s absolutely some frustration because we’re swimming upstream against a river of misinformation,” Jarvis told the Monitor.

Critics see it very differently.

Roughly 1.7 million New Jerseyans have been cited by opponents as part of the state’s independent or self-employed workforce potentially touched by the debate. That does not mean 1.7 million people will lose their jobs. Critics instead argue the rules could make it harder for some freelancers to maintain contractor relationships and could prompt companies to stop using some independent workers.

AP Newark Airport Flight Delays

✈️The FAA paused flights into Newark, Philadelphia and Teterboro Monday morning

✈️Nearly 900 flights were delayed as of 1 p.m.

✈️Flights at LaGuardia and JFK were also affected

Hundreds of flights were delayed at five airports Monday due to air traffic control issues, disrupting travel across the region.

The FAA paused flights into Newark Liberty, Philadelphia and Teterboro airports Monday morning "due to issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON." TRACON stands for Terminal Radar Approach Control, which uses radar and radios to guide planes in the airspace around airports. Flights into JFK and LaGuardia have resumed.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on his X account an Amtrak construction crew accidentally cut into a fiber line which caused a telcom outage.

"This incident underscores the need for additional funding to modernize aging infrastructure and prevent disruptions like this in the future," Duffy said.

A Trenton, NJ Water Works treatment facility is seen on Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) Trenton Water Works facility

🚰 A former Trenton Water Works sample collector has been sentenced to three years in prison for falsifying water quality reports.

📋 Cesar Lugo admitted submitting false testing results and chain-of-custody forms while failing to collect required water samples.

⚖️ Lugo pleaded guilty to tampering with public records and violating the Safe Drinking Water Act.

TRENTON — A former Trenton Water Works sample collector has been sentenced to three years in prison for failing to collect water samples and falsifying water quality reports, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced.

Trenton Water Works worker falsified water testing records

The employee, Cesar Lugo, 38, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty to third-degree tampering with public records and violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act.

As part of his plea agreement, the state agreed to a three-year prison term for both crimes of conviction to run concurrently, with a two-year parole ineligibility term.

“Safe drinking water is a fundamental need, and it is critical that the people charged with keeping our water supplies safe and clean do their jobs with diligence and professionalism. This defendant chose to break the law without regard for New Jersey’s residents,” Davenport said.

According to the documents filed in the case, Lugo was working as a water sample collector for TWW between October 1 and November 13, 2023.

During this time, he knowingly submitted false water testing results and falsified chain-of-custody forms to TWW, violating the SDWA, which requires accurate testing and reporting.

Comstock, aijohn784 Comstock, aijohn784

⚠️ Christopher H. Kascik is accused of giving alcohol to a 13-year-old girl at his home.

➡️ Investigators say the girl became drunk and Kascik sexually assaulted her.

🔴 A Hunterdon County grand jury indicted Kascik on five criminal charges.

A 53-year-old retired police officer in New Jersey, who then worked for a county sheriff’s office, is facing criminal charges for a disturbing, reported incident from last year.

Christopher H. Kascik, of Kingwood Township, worked for 25 years with the Hopewell Township Police Department.

He was hired as a dispatcher, became a patrolman two years later and worked his way up to being promoted to lieutenant, before his retirement from the force in 2019.

Kascik was then a civilian employee of the Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office, including at the time of an incident last year.

He is accused of giving alcoholic beverages to a 13-year-old girl at his Kingwood Township home on March 29, 2025.

The rural town is south of Alexandria Township, with its western boundary running along the Delaware River.

The teen became drunk and Kascik is accused of sexually assaulting the victim, investigators said.

Fall foliage in Brick, NJ (Jen Ursillo) Fall foliage in Brick, NJ (Jen Ursillo)

🍂 New Jersey could be in for a vibrant fall foliage season, with experts seeing better conditions than last year.

🌞 Sunny days, mild temperatures and cool nights could help produce the bright reds, oranges and yellows leaf peepers love.

📅 Peak color could begin around Oct. 20 in North Jersey before moving south, reaching South Jersey in early November.

Today is the first day of autumn and it looks like New Jersey is in for a bright and vibrant fall foliage season.

For bright and vibrant leaf colors, the state needs sunny, slightly warm days, and cool clear nights, said Jason Grabosky, ecology professor at the Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences, in New Brunswick.

Some rain is okay, but heavy rains could knock the leaves off the trees, and that would not be good, he said.

Grabosky said he’s optimistic that New Jersey will have a bright and colorful fall foliage season for all leaf peepers to enjoy, because the state, in his opinion, is in a better position than last year.

“We’ve had had a rough year. There’s been some ups and downs, hot days, cold days, but I’m seeing a slightly better foliage condition than last year, and we’re set up to have a fantastic fall color season as long as the weather holds,” Grabosky said.

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Beautiful sunflower fields at Dorbrook Recreation Area in Colts Neck, NJ Late summer to early fall is a great time to check out the sunflowers. An absolutely beautiful walk. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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