New Jersey near the bottom of the list for hair care spending
One of the things New Jersey is historically known for is big hair, but a new study may debunk that myth.
How Much Does New Jersey Spend On Hair Care?
If you were to believe the stereotypes about New Jersey, you would think we all have big hair and use a can of hairspray a day.
You would think we spend half of our paychecks on hair products that would turn our hair into masterpieces.
But a recent study by WalletHub will give you a whole new perspective on New Jersey residents and how we prioritize our hair.
The New Jersey Hair Care Statistic That Will Shock You
After all the big-hair jokes New Jersey residents have had to endure, you may want to sit down for this statistic.
Read More: Does New Jersey Have The Best Teeth In America?
New Jersey is not the state that spends the most on hair care. As a matter of fact, it is just about the opposite.
Would you believe me if I told you the study ranks New Jersey 49th when it comes to the amount of money we spend on hair care? It's true.
New Jersey Ranks 49th For Hair Care Spending
Despite all the salon bills and the amount we spend on product, New Jersey only uses 0.97% of our median monthly household income on haircare. The only state where that number is lower is Virginia.
The state that spends the most on hair care is Arkansas, where they spend 1.63% of their median monthly household income on hair care.
All of you comedians better start thinking of some new New Jersey material. The hair jokes just aren't true anymore.
Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy