One of the things New Jersey is historically known for is big hair, but a new study may debunk that myth.

How Much Does New Jersey Spend On Hair Care?

If you were to believe the stereotypes about New Jersey, you would think we all have big hair and use a can of hairspray a day.

You would think we spend half of our paychecks on hair products that would turn our hair into masterpieces.

Photo by Curology on Unsplash Photo by Curology on Unsplash

But a recent study by WalletHub will give you a whole new perspective on New Jersey residents and how we prioritize our hair.

The New Jersey Hair Care Statistic That Will Shock You

After all the big-hair jokes New Jersey residents have had to endure, you may want to sit down for this statistic.

Read More: Does New Jersey Have The Best Teeth In America?

New Jersey is not the state that spends the most on hair care. As a matter of fact, it is just about the opposite.

Photo by Enis Yavuz on Unsplash Photo by Enis Yavuz on Unsplash

Would you believe me if I told you the study ranks New Jersey 49th when it comes to the amount of money we spend on hair care? It's true.

New Jersey Ranks 49th For Hair Care Spending

Despite all the salon bills and the amount we spend on product, New Jersey only uses 0.97% of our median monthly household income on haircare. The only state where that number is lower is Virginia.

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The state that spends the most on hair care is Arkansas, where they spend 1.63% of their median monthly household income on hair care.

All of you comedians better start thinking of some new New Jersey material. The hair jokes just aren't true anymore.

Clever method NJ boardwalk rides use that get you spending more It's almost like using credit cards and not realizing how much you're spending. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant