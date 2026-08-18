I don’t know why I needed to know this, but I began to wonder if New Jersey had good teeth.

Do New Jersey Residents Have Good Teeth?

We see a lot of smiling faces in New Jersey, but are those pearly whites getting flashed in our faces among the best in the country?

I did a little research online, and every time I asked Google to tell me the state with the best teeth, it defaulted to the list of states with the best dental care, so I guess that will have to do.

Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash

So the question has now become whether New Jersey is among the states with the best dental care.

Does New Jersey Have Good Dental Care?

When it comes to taking care of ourselves from a health standpoint, New Jersey usually gets strong grades.

Read More: Public Etiquette Is Almost Gone In New Jersey

And when it comes to dental care, the Garden State scores another win.

Photo by Jamie Brown on Unsplash Photo by Jamie Brown on Unsplash

According to WalletHub, New Jersey has the 11th-best dental care in the nation.

New Jersey’s Dental Care Data

The strongest dental category in this study for New Jersey is “oral health,” where we rank second in the nation.

Get our free mobile app

However, our “dental habits and care” rank is only 48th in America.

When all the numbers are crushed, New Jersey barely missed the top 10 states for dental care, and that’s something to smile about.

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)