NJ pumpkin farm named among 10 best in nation

One New Jersey farm has just been named one of the 10 best pumpkin patches in America, according to USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Secor Farms in Mahwah came in at No. 10 on the national list, putting a New Jersey pumpkin patch in the same conversation as farms in Maine, Kentucky, New York, Washington and Virginia.

Photo by Donna G on Unsplash a group of pumpkins

That’s pretty impressive when you consider just how many pumpkin patches there are across the country.

The USA TODAY list was determined through reader voting after an expert panel selected the nominees. Secor Farms made the final 10, which is basically the pumpkin equivalent of making the playoffs.

Photo by Donna G on Unsplash a pile of orange pumpkins

Here’s what they said:

“This New Jersey family farm is the perfect place to get away from it all and take in some festive fall fun, including hunting down your ideal pumpkin in the pumpkin patch. You can also take a scenic hayride and see all their beautiful fall decor, check out their two small-but-still-worthwhile corn mazes, and even pick up freshly baked pies and apple cider donuts to take home.”

So congratulations to Secor Farms.

New Jersey’s got 99 problems but finding the perfect pumpkin ain’t one.

And now we have a national ranking to prove it.

Photo by Donna G on Unsplash pumpkin lot

Secor Farms was the only one in New Jersey to make the list. We came in at #10.

Here are the other nine:

9. Schuster’s Farm, Wisconsin

8. Great Country Farms, Virginia

7. Denver Downs Farm, South Carolina

6.. Huber’s Orchard & Winery, Indiana

5. Sinkland Farms, Virginia

4. Swans Trail Farms, Washington

3. Kelder’s Farm, New York

2. Devine’s, Kentucky

1. Treworgy Family Orchards, Maine

Where to see the great fall colors in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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One of the best spots in New Jersey for fall family fun Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy