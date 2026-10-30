First Dates In New Jersey

Going on a first date this weekend? So exciting, but it can also be a little nerve-racking, too. Where are going to go? Will there be a connection, a spark, good conversation?

We talked on the show this week about this Reddit thread I was reading where they asked people over the age of 50 for some old school dating advice. The one piece of advice that had the most back and forth was who should pay on a first date.

Photo by Jonathan J. Castellon on Unsplash Photo by Jonathan J. Castellon on Unsplash

READ MORE: Do New Jersey residents still carry cash? New data reveals a big shift

It's not cheap these days, especially if you're going out for dinner. And while many of our callers said the man should always pay on the first date, there were some who said whoever initiated the first date should be the one to pay, with another suggestion being whoever pays, the other person should leave the tip.

And while dinner can add up, we asked for some suggestions for a good first date in New Jersey that won't break the bank. Here's what we came up with.

Budget Friendly First Date Options In New Jersey

- A trip to the mall

- Go out for ice cream

- Meet at a local coffee shop

- Take a nice stroll along any New Jersey boardwalk

- Meet at your local park

- Walk along main street

- Take a visit to the Cape May County Zoo

And the list continues. Below are even more ideas for a cheap romantic first date.

11 of the best ideas for cheap romantic NJ dates Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The Best First Date Spots in South Jersey Looking to find a great spot to go on a date in South Jersey? We have a list of the best first date spots in the area. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca