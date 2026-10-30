Our neighbor Al was all about treats.

Al was in his 90s when he passed away a few years ago. He flew in World War II. Then he spent years with Sunoco, traveling the world and working out deals to bring foreign fuel to the U.S.

By the time we met him, he was long retired.

Al and the dogs

Al never married. He raised his nephew, who grew up and moved on. After that, it was Al and his dog.

When his dog passed, the neighbors and their dogs became his companions.

That’s where the treats came in. Al handed out dog treats like it was his job. It got to the point where my wife had to tell him no more treats for Grace, our dog. She was getting fat.

So Al waited until my wife looked the other way and slipped Grace a treat anyway. My wife knew exactly what he was up to.

Our treat

When I walked Grace, we’d stop by to see Al. With me, he could give Grace all the treats he wanted.

My treat was a glass of Macallan 12.

But the real treat was Al himself. His stories, about flying, about the places he’d been, about a life most of us can only imagine.

Full size. Al wouldn’t have it any other way. | Eric “EJ” Johnson, Townsquare Media Full size. Al wouldn’t have it any other way. | Eric “EJ” Johnson, Townsquare Media

Full-size, every Halloween

And on Halloween, Al gave out full-size candy bars. Not the fun size. The real thing.

So after Al was gone, we decided to be like Al. We go full-size every year.

It costs a little more this year. Candy prices are up 8.1% from a year ago, according to federal data reported by Fox.

We’re doing it anyway.

The real treat

The kids at our door Saturday night won’t know about Al. They’ll just know the house with the pumpkins has the big bars.

That’s fine. Al never needed credit. He just liked making somebody’s day a little sweeter, whether they had two legs or four.

So on Halloween, if you can, go full-size. Slip the dog an extra treat when nobody’s looking. And if a neighbor has a story to tell, pull up a chair and listen.

Be like Al.