My wife had one thing to say before she left for work this morning.

“I have a big ask.”

Uh oh. Was the toilet running again? Did something need fixing?

No. She needed me to write a check and drop it off. A really big check, by my standards.

Property taxes.

Honestly, I’d rather fix the toilet. I’d even clean it.

When they’re due

Fourth-quarter property taxes in New Jersey are due Sunday, Nov. 1. Bills are due four times a year: Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1.

Your grace period

You likely have a little breathing room. Most towns give you a 10-day grace period. If the last day lands on a weekend or holiday, it rolls to the next business day.

That puts most towns’ deadline around Nov. 10. But each town sets its own, so check your bill or your tax collector’s website.

Miss it, and the interest goes back to Nov. 1

Here’s the catch. Pay after the grace period, and interest is charged all the way back to the original due date.

Under state law, towns can charge up to 8% a year on the first $1,500 you owe, and up to 18% on anything above that. Owe more than $10,000 at the end of the year, and a 6% penalty can be added on top.

SEE ALSO: Bergen tops $14K. Cumberland is $5K. Where does your NJ county rank?

The average property tax bill topped $10,500 for the first time in New Jersey in 2025. (Canva) The average property tax bill topped $10,500 for the first time in New Jersey in 2025. (Canva)

Don’t count on the postmark

This one trips people up. In many towns, the tax collector has to actually have your payment by the deadline. Hainesport’s tax collector, for one, says plainly that no postmarks are accepted.

If you’re mailing it, mail it early. Or pay online or use the drop box, like I’m about to.

A Sandy footnote

The grace period has been stretched before. After Sandy in 2012, Gov. Chris Christie (R) extended it statewide to Nov. 16 and let hard-hit towns push it to Dec. 31.

No storm this year. No excuses.

While you’ve got the checkbook out

Monday, Nov. 2, is also the deadline to apply for ANCHOR, Senior Freeze and Stay NJ. Here’s where to get free help.

Pay the bill. Then apply for some of it back.

Now, about that toilet.