What's your favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Is yours the same as the majority of people in New Jersey?

New Jersey's #1 Thanksgiving Side Dish

We all know that the internet has all the answers to every question we could ask, including which Thanksgiving side dish is New Jersey's favorite.

Before we get to the scientific results, I wanted to put my two cents in. I'm not going to lie. I had trouble deciding between my two favorite Thanksgiving sides.

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash

Ever since I was a little kid, I loved a big helping of cranberry sauce. But not the cranberry sauce with the fruit and skin still in there.

The Best Thanksgiving Sides According To New Jersey Residents

I loved the cranberry sauce that was smooth and shaped like the can. And I still do. It's one of my favorite Thanksgiving sides.

Read More: How Does New Jersey Feel About Early Christmas Decorations?

But I couldn't stop thinking about stuffing, either. One bite of flavorful, delicious stuffing is simply a mouthful of Thanksgiving.

Photo by Ana Maltez on Unsplash Photo by Ana Maltez on Unsplash

So, I thought about it and decided to go with stuffing as my top Thanksgiving side dish. Does that match the feelings of other New Jersey residents?

This Is New Jersey's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish

In an article at Yahoo!, each state's top Thanksgiving side was listed, and the top one in New Jersey won't surprise most people.

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If you give a New Jersey resident some stuffing, you are making them about as happy as they can be.

Stuffing was the top Thanksgiving side in New Jersey, and in 25 other states as well, making it the top Thanksgiving side in America

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