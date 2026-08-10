Every once in a while, the boomer inside of me comes out. Okay, maybe it happens more than I'd like to admit.

You can let me know afterwards if this is a boomer take or not. It feels like common sense to me.

Even in public, there are rules everyone abides by. We're taught them at a young age. You don't even remember learning them, but you certainly follow them.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

Don't stare at people, hold the door open for someone, smile at others, just to name a few.

Perhaps another one is don't be loud and unruly in public. And that feels like one that's been lost on people.

I had this experience the other day at my apartment complex's pool.

I know what you're thinking. Being at the pool, it's almost expected for there to be loud and unruly behavior. People splashing about, playing loud music, kids yelling 24/7. I get it, seriously, I do.

Which is why I went to the pool early in the morning. On a weekend, the later you go, the more likely you are to run into crowds, which in turn makes it more likely to encounter a group that's loud and obnoxious.

Apparently, that can happen early in the morning too. About six of us were there relaxing before the quiet, peaceful fun was ended by a large group of people who blared their music, and screamed to one another to talk over it.

Maybe I come off as crazy, I can't tell. But public etiquette feels like it's gone.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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