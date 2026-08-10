Does anyone else in NJ have this problem?
We’ve all been there before. You open your closet and there’s a sea of clothes you barely ever wear.
Some you haven’t worn in years, some you didn’t even know existed. There’s the gang of clothes you cycle through each week, but outside of that the closet is just one big hoarder's paradise.
If you haven’t been there before, you’re lucky. If you have been, welcome to the club. We’ll call it Hoarders Anonymous for now.
SEE MORE: New Jersey’s best summer meal
There’s an urge not to want to donate or throw away any of the clothes you no longer wear. Sometimes you try to convince yourself that size medium still fits. Or maybe, it serves as motivation. You’re gonna get that size medium to fit before the year is over.
I’ve been there before, and trust me, the medium is past its prime. You’re not fitting into it no matter what you try. You’re different now than you were five years ago.
Today I finally took a step in the right direction. I went through and donated a ton of things from my closet. Let me be the first to tell you, it’s therapeutic. Once you start you don’t want to stop. You’ll realize the majority of clothes you have are not worth keeping.
Your style has changed, the fit isn’t right, the color isn’t flattering, it’s just not worth it. Trust me. It’s time to move on.
Spring cleaning was months ago, but end of summer cleaning can be a thing too. I’ll happily be the leader of the movement.
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Solve these picture puzzles
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.