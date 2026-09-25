✅Dale Caldwell has resigned as New Jersey lieutenant governor and secretary of state

✅Gov. Mikie Sherrill named Shirley U. Emehelu acting secretary of state

✅Sherrill has 45 days to name a new lieutenant governor

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell has resigned following a report outlining incidents of inappropriate behavior involving women, ending his time as both lieutenant governor and New Jersey secretary of state.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill demanded Caldwell's resignation from both positions by Friday after the report was released Thursday afternoon. She said Caldwell submitted his resignation on Friday.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, Sherrill thanked Caldwell for his service while explaining why his departure allows the administration to move forward.

"I appreciate his service, both on the campaign and in the first months of this administration, particularly in supporting our business agenda. Lieutenant Governor Caldwell has also been deeply committed to addressing the longstanding challenges facing Black communities across our state. I share in that commitment," Sherrill said.

"My administration will continue this important work and remain steadfast in our efforts to expand opportunity for all New Jerseyans. His decision will allow us to move forward, with important work serving the people of our state."

Sherrill named acting state controller Shirley U. Emehelu as the acting secretary of state. Emehelu will oversee the upcoming midterm election.

"I want all New Jerseyans to have confidence in the elections and the officials tasked with administering them. For months at this point, the Department of State team has been hard at work preparing for the upcoming elections in partnership with local and county election officials. I will make sure their work proceeds as planned," Emehelu said.

Other reaction to the resignation

State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, called Caldwell's decision an "unfortunate but necessary first step" to eliminating another distraction from the Sherrill administration. The Senate minority leader said that there are still unanswered questions about the events that led to Caldwell's resignation.

Sherrill now has 45 days from Friday to pick a successor to Caldwell. Neither legislative confirmation nor a special election is required.

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New Jersey Black leaders respond to Caldwell's resignation

A statement signed by more than a dozen New Jersey Black leaders praised Caldwell for making the decision to resign.

The letter was signed by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-12th District; Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, chair of the Legislative Black Caucus; and LeRoy Jones, chair of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee.

"We commend and appreciate Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell for making what we know could not have been an easy decision. By choosing to step down and ending this controversy, he has put the interests of the people of New Jersey and the work of our state ahead of himself," the letter read.

"There is simply too much at stake for New Jersey to be distracted from that work."

"There are still serious questions that deserve answers. When were these allegations first discovered, who in the administration knew and at what time, and how exactly were the allegations handled," Bucco said. "All records, reports, and internal communications related to these allegations and the investigation should be made available to the public as soon as possible."

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