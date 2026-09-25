Some of the most beautiful New Jersey wedding venues for an autumn celebration
Vineyards, Fall Foliage And Gorgeous Estates: NJ Has Amazing Wedding Venues
Fall is such a beautiful time of year to say "I do" in New Jersey. You have the cooler temperatures, the changing leaves, and all the gorgeous fall scenery, which makes for the perfect backdrop for wedding photos.
There are so many amazing places in New Jersey to tie the knot, and if you're thinking about a fall wedding, you have plenty of options.
The Knot, a popular wedding website that helps couples plan their big day, put together a list of some of the most beautiful wedding venues in New Jersey just perfect for an autumn celebration.
The Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City
This historic winery is absolutely beautiful! I've been there for a wedding, and can definitely see why it made the list. Exchanging wedding vows with the vineyard in the background makes for such a magical setting, espeically in the fall.
"Exchange vows among the vines at Renault Winery & Resort, where active vineyards, French-inspired gardens and more than 160 years of winemaking heritage set the scene for you to make history of your own."
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Fall Wedding Season Arrives In NJ
These destinations are straight out of a fairytale! Talk about having the wedding of your dreams!
A few more to make the list include:
Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick
Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg
The Hamilton Manor in Hamilton Township
From beautiful vineyards surrounded by fall foliage to historic estates, it's such a pretty time of year to get married in the Garden State.
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